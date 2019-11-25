US Markets

China, U.S. hold phone call on trade talks, discuss core issues

China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to a phase one trade agreement on Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues on phase one trade deal consultations, the ministry said.

The two sides also discussed core issues of concern and reached consensus on resolving relevant problems, it said.

Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, central bank governor Yi Gang and vice head of state planner Ning Jizhe also participated in the phone call.

