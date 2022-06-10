US Markets

China, U.S. defence chiefs hold talks, stay firm on Taiwan differences

The defence chiefs of China and the United States held face-to-face talks in Singapore on Friday, and both sides reiterated their positions on Taiwan, a major source of tension between the two powers.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said the talks "went smoothly". A Chinese defence ministry spokesman later said Wei reiterated Beijing's firm stance on Taiwan.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on China to "refrain from further destabilising actions" on Taiwan, a U.S. statement after the talks said.

