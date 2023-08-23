China, U.S. climate envoys hold video talks on climate-change cooperation

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry held a video call on Wednesday, exchanging views on topics such as climate change dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, Beijing's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said.

Both sides agreed to continue to maintain close communication, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hongkong, editing by Mark Heinrich)

