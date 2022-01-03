US Markets

China, U.S. bond spread narrows after U.S. Treasury yields jump

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

The spread between Chinese, and U.S. 10-year sovereign bond yields fell on Tuesday to its narrowest since July 30, 2019 after U.S. Treasury yields jumped on possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year despite rising COVID-19 cases.

Refinitiv data showed that the spread between yields on Chinese and U.S. 10-year sovereign debt CN10YT=RR, US10YT=RR fell to 117 basis points on Tuesday morning in Asia.

