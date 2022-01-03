China, U.S. bond spread narrows after U.S. Treasury yields jump

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The spread between Chinese, and U.S. 10-year sovereign bond yields fell on Tuesday to its narrowest since July 30, 2019 after U.S. Treasury yields jumped on possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year despite rising COVID-19 cases.

Refinitiv data showed that the spread between yields on Chinese and U.S. 10-year sovereign debt CN10YT=RR, US10YT=RR fell to 117 basis points on Tuesday morning in Asia.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

