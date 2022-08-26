China-U.S. audit deal success is a long way off

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -Sometimes the hardest yards are put in agreeing deal principles; other times, the real work only starts after that point. American and Chinese officials are nearing an accord allowing U.S. inspections in Hong Kong of mainland audit papers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That could be a real step forward in this 15-year wrangle, but genuine success still depends on what happens after.

Chinese stocks listed in New York cheered the news. Technology titan Alibaba jumped 8% while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon index tracking it and other mainland stocks gained 6%. A deal in theory would remove the threat of forcible ejection from Manhattan which has contributed to a 50% plunge in the index since then-President Donald Trump signed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act into law in December 2020. Under that, any company whose auditor cannot be inspected for three years in a row will be delisted. There are more than 200 Chinese stocks with a Big Apple berth.

The issue is a big overhang on Alibaba and its compatriots despite their efforts to relieve the pressure by adding another listing in Hong Kong. Some 30% of big New York-listed Chinese stocks were held by U.S. investors, Goldman Sachs estimated in March. About 8% of those companies’ market value was held by investors who probably couldn’t hold Hong Kong stocks, Goldman reckoned. That implies a $21 billion headache for Alibaba.

It's worth remembering that the two sides have reached similar points before. A 2016 pilot inspection by U.S. regulators in the mainland – their last effort on the ground – was abandoned https://pcaob-assets.azureedge.net/pcaob-dev/docs/default-source/international/documents/104-hfcaa-2021-001.pdf?sfvrsn=acc3b380_4 because Chinese officials withheld information. On Friday the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that China was amenable to providing redacted data. If that’s the case, any deal seems unlikely when U.S. officials have recently, and repeatedly, said that only unfettered access will pass muster.

Two weeks ago five state-owned Chinese behemoths announced plans to voluntarily delist from New York. That signalled a potential breakthrough with Beijing shifting from endless negotiating hopes to actually choosing which companies it would, and would not, grant access to. Inspectors on the ground in Hong Kong could mark more progress – but only if it involves full access, and that is far from assured.

