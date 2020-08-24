China treasury futures fall after Beijing, Washington hold trade talks

By midday, China's 10-year treasury futures for December delivery CFTZ0, the most traded contract, were down 0.41%. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds CN200006=CFXS rose past the key 3% threshold and was quoted at 3.03% at noon.

Top U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on Monday, see progress on resolving issues over the Phase 1 trade deal reached in January and both sides are committed to the success of the agreement, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.