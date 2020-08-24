China treasury futures fall after Beijing, Washington hold trade talks

Contributors
midday Reuters
China's Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Chinese government bond futures fell on Tuesday as market sentiment improved after senior officials from Beijing and Washington agreed to push forward their trade agreement.

By midday, China's 10-year treasury futures for December delivery CFTZ0, the most traded contract, were down 0.41%. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds CN200006=CFXS rose past the key 3% threshold and was quoted at 3.03% at noon.

Top U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on Monday, see progress on resolving issues over the Phase 1 trade deal reached in January and both sides are committed to the success of the agreement, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More