China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (308) Price Target Increased by 5.12% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (308) has been revised to 1.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.12% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.07% from the latest reported closing price of 1.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Travel International Investment Hong Kong. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 308 is 0.03%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 179,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 34,806K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,500K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,290K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,919K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 13,016K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 308 by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.