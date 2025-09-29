China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. (CHIZF) Price Target Decreased by 61.40% to 0.24

The average one-year price target for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. (OTCPK:CHIZF) has been revised to $0.24 / share. This is a decrease of 61.40% from the prior estimate of $0.61 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.23 to a high of $0.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.38% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co.. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHIZF is 0.06%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.73% to 223,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,864K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,316K shares , representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHIZF by 38.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,747K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,637K shares , representing an increase of 22.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHIZF by 25.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,794K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHIZF by 7.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,278K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,080K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHIZF by 5.33% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 13,366K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,426K shares , representing an increase of 36.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHIZF by 37.68% over the last quarter.

