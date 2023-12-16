China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (570) Price Target Increased by 7.60% to 4.60

The average one-year price target for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (570) has been revised to 4.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 4.28 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 3.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 570 is 0.13%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 279,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,131K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,831K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 570 by 23.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,244K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 25,814K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 570 by 21.90% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,034K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,338K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 570 by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 19,664K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,343K shares, representing a decrease of 69.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 570 by 34.08% over the last quarter.

