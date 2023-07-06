China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (570) Price Target Decreased by 12.02% to 4.60

The average one-year price target for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (570) has been revised to 4.60 / share. This is an decrease of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 5.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.63 to a high of 5.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.52% from the latest reported closing price of 3.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 570 is 0.15%, an increase of 33.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.03% to 301,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 39,155K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,831K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,611K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 570 by 19.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,244K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 25,744K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,424K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 570 by 5.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,338K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.