China Trade Surplus and the US Deficit: A Macroeconomic Story

The widening trade surplus in China and the growing US trade deficit since the pandemic have sparked concerns about global imbalances. While some point to China's industrial policy as a driver of these imbalances, a recent blog note published by the IMF argues that macroeconomic fundamentals are the primary culprits.

The Macroeconomic Picture

According to the IMF, China's trade surplus stems largely from weakening domestic demand. The property market downturn and lockdowns in 2022 hurt consumer confidence, leading to increased household savings and a contraction in investment. This, coupled with increased global demand fueled by US dissaving, has created a situation where China's exports outpace its imports.

The US, on the other hand, is experiencing a widening trade deficit largely due to strong domestic demand. Increased government and personal spending in the US has led to a decline in domestic savings, further contributing to the imbalance.

Global Savings Glut? Not This Time

Importantly, the IMF's analysis shows that there is no "global savings glut" this time, unlike the situation in the 2000s. Global real interest rates outside China have actually increased, not decreased. This suggests that the primary drivers of the current global imbalances are domestic macroeconomic forces within China and the US, rather than a surplus of savings in emerging economies.

Industrial Policy and its Limited Impact

While China's industrial policy has been cited as a potential contributor to its trade surplus, the IMF's analysis suggests that its impact on aggregate external balances is limited. While subsidies for specific sectors like electric vehicles can boost exports, their overall contribution to China's trade balance is modest. For example, China was the largest manufacturer of EVs in 2023, producing 8.9 million EVs (about two-thirds of annual global EV production) and exporting 1.2 million. However, these exports only account for about 1 percent of Chinese goods exports.

Moreover, many countries, including the US, are increasingly employing industrial policies, suggesting that this is a broader trend rather than a unique characteristic of China.

The Way Forward: Domestic Solutions

The IMF argues that addressing these imbalances requires domestic solutions. China needs to rebalance its economy through comprehensive reforms, including:

Measures to support the property sector

Stimulating household demand

Improving resource allocation

The US, on the other hand, needs a fiscal adjustment through:

Increased taxes

Reforms to entitlement programs

Addressing Industrial Policy Concerns

Regarding concerns about industrial policies, the IMF highlights the importance of transparency and multilateral cooperation. Countries should use industrial policies only for narrow objectives where market failures exist, and these policies should be consistent with international obligations.

Strengthening WTO rules and avoiding unilateral responses are crucial to maintain a stable global trading system.

Conclusion

The current global imbalances are primarily driven by macroeconomic forces within China and the US, rather than industrial policy. Addressing these imbalances will require domestic policy adjustments in both countries. While industrial policies may have some impact on specific sectors, they are not the primary drivers of global imbalances.

