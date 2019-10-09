China Trade Speed Bumps May Keep Haunting Investors

A day ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China, stock markets are set to rise. The Dow tumbled over 300 points on Wednesday after a flurry of trade-related headlines dashed hopes for progress at this week’s talks.

U.S. stock futures are climbing on hopes that China may be ready to agree a partial trade deal, in a week that has whipsawed investors around over worries that talks between the two countries face big headwinds.

The trade-war pendulum is swinging positive again, which could mean a higher open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Dow futures are up 168 points, or 0.7%, while S&P 500 futures have gained 167 points or 0.6%, and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 60 points or 0.8%.

That's a day after a 300-point tumble for the Dow fueled by trade worries, but those worries have turned to optimism amid reports China may go for a partial trade deal. Some are also crediting Tuesday’s pledge by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to resume purchases of short-term Treasury bonds for the cheerier mood.

And tech investors have a lot at stake where trade talks are concerned, says analyst Daniel Ives at Wedbush. He says the looming Dec. 15 U.S. tariff deadline is looming over the sector, and if not removed or kicked further down the road, semiconductor players and the broader technology space would face a fallout. That’s especially the case for the iPhone maker.

The U.S. is set to impose a second round of 15% tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports by mid December, affecting virtually all goods imported from that nation. In September, Apple Inc. and other companies in that space got a reprieve after the U.S. exempted cellphones, laptops and other electronic goods from a September round of tariffs.

But the hourglass is running down on that December deadline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.