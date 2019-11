China trade deal close, sticking points remain -White House adviser

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States and China are close to a trade agreement, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, but three of the biggest sticking points remain.

"We're getting really close," she said in an interview with Fox News. "We continue to negotiate. But those forced technology transfers, the theft of intellectual property, the trade imbalance of a half a trillion dollars a year with the world's second largest economy, China -- this makes no sense to people."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

