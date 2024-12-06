China Tower Announces Share Consolidation and Capital Reduction

China Tower (HK:0788) has released an update.

China Tower Corporation Limited is set to hold its first class meeting of H shareholders in December 2024 to discuss a special resolution on share consolidation and capital reduction. The company plans to consolidate every ten existing shares into one, effectively reducing its total share capital significantly. This move is expected to streamline the company’s capital structure and improve its financial flexibility.

