China Tower Announces Executive Director Resignation

China Tower (HK:0788) has released an update.

China Tower Corporation Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Gao Chunlei from his role as an executive director, effective November 18, 2024, following a change in work arrangement. Mr. Gao’s tenure was marked by significant contributions, particularly in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives. The board expressed gratitude for his diligent service and impact on the company’s growth.

