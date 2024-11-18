News & Insights

China Tower Announces Board Structure and Leadership

November 18, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

China Tower (HK:0788) has released an update.

China Tower Corporation Limited has announced its board of directors and outlined the roles of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the members of its five board committees, highlighting the leadership of Zhang Zhiyong and Dong Chunbo in key roles. This strategic structuring aims to enhance corporate governance and operational efficiency.

