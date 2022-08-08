China Tourism plans to launch Hong Kong listing worth up to $2.74 bln Friday - sources

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp 601888.SS is aiming to launch its Hong Kong listing worth up to $2.74 billion on Friday in what would be the city's largest share sale in 2022, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Shanghai-listed company, which has built the largest duty-free retail network in China, plans to sell 5% of its shares in the float, said the sources, declining to be named as the information was not public yet.

At that size, a deal would be worth $2.74 billion, based on the company's Shanghai market value of 370.2 billion yuan ($54.8 billion) on Monday, but a discount is always applied to Hong Kong secondary share sales.

The discount is yet to be decided and will determine the final size of the deal, the sources said.

China Tourism did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, additional reporting Casey Hall in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Toby Chopra)

