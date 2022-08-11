Oil

China Tourism launches $2.16 bln Hong Kong listing - term sheet

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise $2.16 billion by selling 102.76 million shares starting on Friday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest Hong Kong listing in 2022.

The shares will be priced between HK$143.50 and HK$165.50 ($21.10) each, the term sheet said.

China Tourism did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 7.8438 Hong Kong dollars)

