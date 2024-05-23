News & Insights

China Tourism Group’s AGM Wins Strong Shareholder Support

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited successfully convened its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with robust attendance from shareholders, holding approximately 57.65% of the total voting shares. The resolutions, including the approval of the Board’s Work Report, the Supervisory Board’s Work Report, and the Profit Distribution Proposal for the year 2023, were passed with an overwhelming majority. Shareholder turnout and voting results reflect strong support for the company’s management and proposed resolutions.

