China Tourism Group’s AGM Wins Strong Shareholder Support

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited successfully convened its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with robust attendance from shareholders, holding approximately 57.65% of the total voting shares. The resolutions, including the approval of the Board’s Work Report, the Supervisory Board’s Work Report, and the Profit Distribution Proposal for the year 2023, were passed with an overwhelming majority. Shareholder turnout and voting results reflect strong support for the company’s management and proposed resolutions.

For further insights into HK:1880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.