China Tourism Group Duty Free raises $2.07 bln in Hong Kong listing -sources

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp (601888.SS) is set to price its shares at HK$158 each to raise up to $2.07 billion in its Hong Kong listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Shanghai-listed China Tourism sold 102.76 million shares in the largest share sale in Hong Kong so far this year.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

China Tourism did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.