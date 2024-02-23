China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (SEHK:1880) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 112.94

The average one-year price target for China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (SEHK:1880) has been revised to 112.94 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 106.31 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 76.47 to a high of 189.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.94% from the latest reported closing price of 86.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1880 is 0.15%, a decrease of 31.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.14% to 15,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,002K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 5.28% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 7.63% over the last quarter.

ABEMX - Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 993K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 11.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 721K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 20.00% over the last quarter.

