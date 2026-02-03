China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (SEHK:1880) Price Target Increased by 32.89% to 95.16

The average one-year price target for China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (SEHK:1880) has been revised to HK$95.16 / share. This is an increase of 32.89% from the prior estimate of HK$71.61 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$67.45 to a high of HK$122.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from the latest reported closing price of HK$92.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1880 is 0.04%, an increase of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 4,052K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,663K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 242K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 6.92% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 195K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 33.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1880 by 43.99% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

