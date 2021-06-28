China Tourism aims for $7 bln Hong Kong listing -sources

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd 601888.SS aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Shanghai-listed company plans to sell 5% to 10% of its stock in the listing, which could take place as soon as the third quarter of this year, one of the people said.

The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public. China Tourism did not respond to a request for comment on the size of the deal.

China Tourism, which Refinitiv data showed has market capitalisation of 577.9 billion yuan ($89.43 billion), filed for the listing with the Hong Kong bourse late on Friday.

Its Shanghai shares were trading 4% higher on Monday on news of the application. The stock is up 9.6% so far in 2021, versus the benchmark CSI300 index's .CSI300 0.6% increase, yet remains 23% below its 52-week high reached on Feb 18.

At $7 billion, the listing would be Hong Kong's largest in nearly two years since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK raised $12.9 billion in November 2019.

The listing would also exceed the initial public offering of Kuaishou Technology 1024.HK - the largest in Hong Kong this year - which raised $6.2 billion in January.

In its filing, China Tourism said it was China's only retail operator to cover all duty free channels - such as sales at airports and on cruise ships. It said it has 188 stores in 90 cities plus six outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and Cambodia.

The company recorded a 31% rise in net profit at 7.1 billion yuan in 2020, its filing showed.

($1 = 6.4621 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Additional reporting Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

