China Tourism aims for $7 bln Hong Kong listing -sources

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd 601888.SS aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

The Shanghai-listed company did not respond to a request for comment on the size of the deal.

The firm has lodged a filing for the listing with Hong Kong's stock exchange. At $7 billion, it would be the city's largest listing in nearly two years.

