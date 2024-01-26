China top copper smelters propose production cuts amid tight raw material supply - sources

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters proposed production cuts after copper concentrate treatment charges fell sharply in recent months, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The smelters also proposed a floor level for copper charges at $50 per metric ton, during the meeting held by the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) on Friday, the sources said.

