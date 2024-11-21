China Tontine Wines Plans Major Board Reshuffle

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

China Tontine Wines Group Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on December 6, 2024, to consider resolutions for the removal of several directors from the board. This significant reshuffling in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence. Stakeholders will be keenly observing the outcomes of these resolutions and their implications for the company’s future.

