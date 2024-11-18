China Tontine Wines Group Undergoes Leadership Reshuffle

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

China Tontine Wines Group has announced significant leadership changes, including the appointment of Mr. Sun Jialiang as the new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Additionally, Mr. Qiu Ziwei and Mr. Zhang Xiaowei have been appointed as non-executive and independent non-executive directors, respectively. These appointments are part of a broader restructuring effort amid the continued suspension of trading.

