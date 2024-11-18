China Tontine Wines Group Strengthens Board and Committees

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.
China Tontine Wines Group Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has also established three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, each chaired by a distinguished member. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s governance and operational efficiency.
