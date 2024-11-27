China Tontine Wines Group Reveals Board and Committees

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Tontine Wines Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles of both executive and non-executive members, as well as independent directors. The company has also established three committees—Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration—each chaired by key members to guide governance and strategic decisions.

For further insights into HK:0389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.