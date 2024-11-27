News & Insights

China Tontine Wines Group Reveals Board and Committees

November 27, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

China Tontine Wines Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles of both executive and non-executive members, as well as independent directors. The company has also established three committees—Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration—each chaired by key members to guide governance and strategic decisions.

