China Tontine Wines Group Reveals Board and Committees

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.
China Tontine Wines Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles of both executive and non-executive members, as well as independent directors. The company has also established three committees—Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration—each chaired by key members to guide governance and strategic decisions.
