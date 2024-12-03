China Tontine Wines Group Faces Leadership Crisis

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.
China Tontine Wines Group faces significant internal turmoil as multiple directors resign, citing the board’s lack of understanding of the company’s core business and poor communication. The directors expressed concerns over the board’s decision-making process and dominant leadership that stifles opposing viewpoints, leading to a suspension of trading. This development raises questions about the company’s governance and future performance.
