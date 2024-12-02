China Tontine Wines Group Announces Board and Committees

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Tontine Wines Group Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Mr. Sun Jialiang as Chairman. The company has established three key committees – Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration – each chaired by different members to ensure diverse oversight. This organizational structure aims to enhance governance and operational efficiency.

For further insights into HK:0389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.