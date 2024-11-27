China Tontine Wines Faces Leadership Crisis

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Tontine Wines Group has witnessed a significant upheaval with the sudden resignation of eight key directors and officers, citing disagreements with the current board’s governance and decision-making processes. The resignations, which bypassed standard notice periods, have been met with potential legal actions by the company. This turmoil has also resulted in the continued suspension of the company’s stock trading.

For further insights into HK:0389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.