China Tonghai Announces Special General Meeting Plans

November 27, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.

China Tonghai International Financial Limited has announced a Special General Meeting to be held on December 19, 2024, in Hong Kong. The meeting aims to review and, if appropriate, approve the Financial Services Agreement and associated transactions and proposed annual caps. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these important resolutions.

