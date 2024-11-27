China Tonghai Announces Special General Meeting Plans

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Tonghai International Financial Limited has announced a Special General Meeting to be held on December 19, 2024, in Hong Kong. The meeting aims to review and, if appropriate, approve the Financial Services Agreement and associated transactions and proposed annual caps. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these important resolutions.
For further insights into HK:0952 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.