China to tighten steel capacity swap controls from June 1

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China will tighten steel production capacity swap controls in key areas suffering from air pollution under new rules from June 1, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

China, the world's top steel producer, has for years been working to cut capacity in order to reduce oversupply and pollution, however a swap system allows producers to swap new capacity in return for closures elsewhere.

The capacity crackdown has taken on added significance since President Xi Jinping in September vowed China would reach peak carbon emissions by 2030.

"It is strictly forbidden to increase the total steel production capacity in key areas for air pollution prevention and control," the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a document posted on its website.

These include Beijing, Tianjin and 26 other northern cities, the Yangtze River and Pearl River Deltas and the Fenwei Plain, which includes parts of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Henan provinces.

In these areas, the replacement ratio for capacity swaps will be no less than 1.5:1, the ministry said, meaning at least 150,000 tonnes of steel capacity needs to be closed in order to bring 100,000 tonnes of capacity online.

This ratio, which was flagged in a draft proposal published by the Jiangsu Iron and Steel Association in July, is higher than the stipulated 1.25:1 ratio in a previous version of the swap rules introduced in 2018.

In other parts of China, the replacement ratio will be no less than 1.25:1, the ministry said, versus 1:1 previously.

Hydrogen-powered steel projects must "strictly follow" capacity swap rules but will be allowed to use a 1:1 replacement ratio, it added, as the government seeks to promote low-carbon steel by replacing coal with cleaner fuel sources.

The ministry also said low-grade and outdated steel production capacity, as well as ferro-alloy smelting capacity, can no longer be swapped from June 1.

