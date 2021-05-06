China to tighten steel capacity controls from June 1

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry will tighten steel production capacity swap controls in key areas suffering from air pollution under new rules taking effect on June 1, it said on Thursday.

The ministry's swap system allows new steel capacity in China, the world's top producer of the metal, to come online provided there are closures elsewhere.

The ministry also said that low-grade and outdated steel production capacity, as well as ferro-alloy smelting capacity, can no longer be swapped from June 1.

