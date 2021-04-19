Commodities

China to tighten oversight of energy use in steel, aluminium

Contributors
Tom Daly Reuters
Min Zhang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ

China's industry ministry said on Monday it would compile records this year on energy consumption by key enterprises in energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium and cement in order to help promote conservation and efficiency.

April 19 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry said on Monday it would compile records this year on energy consumption by key enterprises in energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium and cement in order to help promote conservation and efficiency.

These will include details of production and capacity in 2020 and total energy consumption, broken down into coal, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy, a Ministry of Industry and Information Technology document showed.

The move comes as some aluminium smelters in Inner Mongolia have reduced output to meet regional energy consumption targets and top steel city Tangshan called for production cuts of 30-50% at most of its long-processing mills this year to help China meet its goals of peaking emissions by 2030.

The ministry also said on its website that it would carry out inspections to ensure that tiered electricity pricing systems for the aluminium, steel and cement sectors were being properly implemented.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular