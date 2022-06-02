US Markets

China to take necessary measures to protect domestic firms from U.S. blacklist - Commerce Ministry

Contributor
Beijing Newsroom. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will adopt necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the U.S. said it was considering adding new Chinese firms to its blacklist over export sanction issues.

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will adopt necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the U.S. said it was considering adding new Chinese firms to its blacklist over export sanction issues.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng, speaking at a regular news conference, said the U.S. should stop its wrongdoings immediately and contribute to the stabilisation and recovery of global economy.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular