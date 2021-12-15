Commodities

China to take measures to ensure stability of fertiliser market - state planner

Dominique Patton Reuters
China will guarantee fertiliser supply for spring planting, while also taking "timely, targeted" measures to ensure the stability of the fertiliser market, a state planner official said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Fertiliser prices have soared globally amid tight supplies and higher input costs.

