China to suspend UK flights indefinitely -foreign ministry

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China will suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom indefinitely over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from other countries and suspend flights to and from UK," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

"China will closely monitor relevant developments and dynamically adjust control measures depending on the situation," Wang said.

Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

There are currently eight weekly flights between mainland China and the United Kingdom, according to aviation data provider Variflight, including one each by Air China 601111.SS, China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS and China Southern Airlines 600029.SS.

British Airways operates two flights a week from London to Shanghai.

