China to suspend economic dialogue mechanism with Australia

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China's state economic planner said on Thursday that it decided to "indefinitely suspend" all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

"Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement explaining the decision.

