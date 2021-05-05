China to suspend economic dialogue mechanism with Australia

China's state economic planner said on Thursday that it decided to "indefinitely suspend" all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

"Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement explaining the decision.

