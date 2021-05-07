Commodities

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19 for another two weeks

Stella Qiu Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for another two weeks from May 24 due to COVID-19 cases.

Eight passengers on the April 27 flight from Paris tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Shanghai, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

The regulator announced last week it would suspend the flight for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 infections.

