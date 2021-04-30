Commodities

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 cases.

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France AIRF.PA flight from Paris to Shanghai for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 cases.

Six passengers on the April 20 flight from Paris tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Shanghai, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular