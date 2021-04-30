China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France AIRF.PA flight from Paris to Shanghai for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 cases.

Six passengers on the April 20 flight from Paris tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Shanghai, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

