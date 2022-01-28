China to study creation of national spot power trading centre

add details, background

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China is to study the creation of a national centre for spot trading of electricity across regions, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday, as part of an effort to build a unified power market.

"(The system) would help realise ... optimal allocation of power resources on a larger scale, and improve the stability and flexible adjustment capacities of the power system," the state planning body said in a statement.

An unified power market could also promote consumption of electricity generated from renewable power sources, which mostly come from western China, far from the consumers in the large population centres of the east.

China aims to set up a primary national market by 2025 to coordinate with existing regional power markets and cover medium- and long-term trading, spot power trading and ancillary services trading.

It also aims to complete a national trading system by 2030, including all renewable power producers.

The Commission said local authorities would be encouraged to expand regional power trading to serve areas such as Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area surrounding Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

It also said more participants should be allowed to begin spot trading, notably nuclear power plants, energy storage facility owners and distributed power generators.

China issued draft trading regulations in November to encourage power consumers to begin spot trading directly with renewable power generators in other provinces.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kevin Liffey)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.