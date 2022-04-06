China to strictly control new oil refining capacity, cut emissions

Contributors
Muyu Xu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China will strictly control new capacity in its oil refining industry and improve production efficiency of petrochemical products as it strives to reduce excessive capacity and lower emissions in line with its pledge to deal with climate change.

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China will strictly control new capacity in its oil refining industry and improve production efficiency of petrochemical products as it strives to reduce excessive capacity and lower emissions in line with its pledge to deal with climate change.

The country targets to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds, a major pollutant from the oil refining sector, by 10% by 2025 from levels in 2020, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More