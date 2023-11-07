China to strengthen regulation of monopolies in power, oil and other sectors - state media

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China will strengthen regulation of monopolies in power, rail, oil and gas and other sectors, state media reported on Tuesday citing a meeting of a Communist party commission focussed on economic reform.

The meeting said these industries easily lend themselves to being monopolised but are key to the structure of China's state-owned enterprise-led economy.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.