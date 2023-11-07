News & Insights

China to strengthen regulation of monopolies in power, oil and other sectors - state media

November 07, 2023 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China will strengthen regulation of monopolies in power, rail, oil and gas and other sectors, state media reported on Tuesday citing a meeting of a Communist party commission focussed on economic reform.

The meeting said these industries easily lend themselves to being monopolised but are key to the structure of China's state-owned enterprise-led economy.

