China to strengthen policy adjustments, guide loan rates lower-PBOC Gov

Contributors
Colin Qian Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

China will strengthen its economic policy and counter-cyclical adjustments and continue to push to lower interest rates on loans, central bank Governor Yi Gang said.

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China will strengthen its economic policy and counter-cyclical adjustments and continue to push to lower interest rates on loans, central bank Governor Yi Gang said.

Yi, in an interview published by the central bank on Tuesday, said China's economic fundamentals are unchanged despite many uncertainties and reiterated that the central bank's prudent monetary policy will be more flexible.

The economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction in decades, hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and analysts say it could take months for broader activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More