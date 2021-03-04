China to strengthen management of strategic mineral resources in 2021-2025 plan

China said it will strengthen management and control of its strategic mineral resources in its 2021-2025 plan, according to a draft of the 14th five-year plan issued at the annual parliament meeting on Friday.

The plan is a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025.

China will also complete an ultra low emissions upgrade for 530 million tonnes of steel capacity, as well as a clean production upgrade for 460 million tonnes of coke capacity.

