China to strengthen management of strategic mineral resources in 2021-2025 plan

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China said it will strengthen management and control of its strategic mineral resources in its 2021-2025 plan, according to a draft of the 14th five-year plan issued at the annual parliament meeting on Friday.

The plan is a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025.

China will also complete an ultra low emissions upgrade for 530 million tonnes of steel capacity, as well as a clean production upgrade for 460 million tonnes of coke capacity.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh, Min Zhang and Emily Chow Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.