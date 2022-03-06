China to strengthen management of commodity reserves -state planner

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's state planner will closely monitor the supply and prices of some raw materials and strengthen the management of commodity reserves to ensure supply chain security, it said on Saturday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a report at the National People's Congress that it would establish a sound early warning mechanism against risks in industrial and supply chains, and accelerate the construction of national commodities reserves and transportation bases.

"Demand is weak and supply is constrained, while commodity prices such as energy and minerals remain high, pressuring companies' key production and operation indicators," said the NDRC.

The NDRC pledged to stabilize the supply and price of raw materials and primary products, according to the report.

China released batches of crude oil, refined oil, copper, aluminium and zinc from its national reserves in 2021 to protect manufacturers amid sky-rocketing raw material prices.

It has also stepped up the supervision of ingredient prices and beefed up measures to crack down speculation in both spot and futures markets.

The state planner said it would guide upstream and downstream companies to stabilise supply and step up the cooperation between production and sales.

It will speed up the exploration and development of oil, natural gas and ores, according to the report.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

