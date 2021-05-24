Commodities

China to strengthen commodity price controls in next five years

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Hallie Gu Reuters
Muyu Xu Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ

China will strengthen price controls of key commodities in its 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, making plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in the prices of items such as iron ore, copper and corn, the state planner said on Tuesday.

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China will strengthen price controls of key commodities in its 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, making plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in the prices of items such as iron ore, copper and corn, the state planner said on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said China would stick to its minimum purchase price policy framework for rice and wheat, ensure supply and stabilise prices.

It added that it would adopt the pricing mechanism for pumped storage and promote price reforms in distribution and transmission of electricity.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Hallie Gu, Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular