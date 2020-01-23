China to stop subsidy for offshore renewables, eyes 2021 start for green quota trading

China will halt subsidies for new offshore wind power and concentrated solar power (CSP) projects and adopt a green certificate quota trading scheme from next year, the country's Ministry of Finance said.
